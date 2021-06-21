Freeborn County semi driver involved in southern Minnesota collision

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – A Freeborn County truck driver is hurt in a two-vehicle collision Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:11 am on Highway 22 in Faribault County. The Patrol says Marvin Joseph Fendrich, 68 of Emmons, was driving south when a northbound pickup truck driven by Koby James Nagel, 20 of Blue Earth, crossed the centerline near the 140th Street intersection and collided with Fendrich’s semi.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. Nagel was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Wells Fire and Ambulance, and Mayo One assisted with this crash.