Freeborn County semi driver hurt in rollover

COTTONWOOD COUNTY, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is hurt in a rollover crash in southwestern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says Douglas Richard Madison, 48 of Clarks Grove, was driving a semi west on Highway 60, took the left turn onto Highway 71 too fast, and rolled into the ditch. The crash happened just after 11 am Tuesday.

Madison suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Windom Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says Madison was wearing his seat belt.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office and Windom Police Department assisted at the scene.