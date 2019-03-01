Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Freeborn County safe thieves sentenced

Kassidy Poole (left) and Casey Schultz Kassidy Poole (left) and Casey Schultz

Man and woman pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Stealing a safe ends in jail time for an Albert Lea duo.

Kassidy Jo Poole, 20, and Casey Alan Schultz, 23, were arrested in November 2018 and accused of stealing a safe from the home of Poole’s ex-boyfriend. Police say Poole arranged a phony meeting to get her ex-boyfriend out of his home during the theft and the safe was found at a place where Poole and Schultz were staying.

Both pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary. Poole was been sentenced to 80 days in the Freeborn County Jail, followed by 20 years of supervised probation, and 40 hours of community work service. Schultz received a 66 day jail sentence, five years of supervised probation, and 100 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Demolition of Mason City Cost Cutters

Image

The Show Must go on

Image

Tracking More Friday Snow

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor cross-country skied to work during blizzard

Image

MASON CITY VS. MARION

Image

Concern for localized flooding

Image

Best chef in the Midwest is in Rochester

Image

Snow building up on school roofs

Image

Affording to live in Lanesboro

Image

Chatfield home destroyed in fire

Community Events