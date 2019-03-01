Freeborn County safe thieves sentenced

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Stealing a safe ends in jail time for an Albert Lea duo.

Kassidy Jo Poole, 20, and Casey Alan Schultz, 23, were arrested in November 2018 and accused of stealing a safe from the home of Poole’s ex-boyfriend. Police say Poole arranged a phony meeting to get her ex-boyfriend out of his home during the theft and the safe was found at a place where Poole and Schultz were staying.

Both pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary. Poole was been sentenced to 80 days in the Freeborn County Jail, followed by 20 years of supervised probation, and 40 hours of community work service. Schultz received a 66 day jail sentence, five years of supervised probation, and 100 hours of community work service.