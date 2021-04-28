Freeborn County rollover injures one on I-35

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a rollover crash in Interstate 35 in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Sheila Louise Ehrich, 72 of Farmington, was driving south on I-35 when she went off the road near mile marker 20, struck the media cable guardrail, and rolled her vehicle. This happened around 4:45 pm.

Ehrich suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this crash. The vehicle’s airbag did deploy on impact.