Freeborn County rollover injures one Thursday morning

PICKEREL LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A one-vehicle rollover injures one person Thursday morning in Freeborn County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Bjorn Christian Hagen, 22 of Moorhead, was driving west on Interstate 90 when he went off the road east of Alden and rolled. Hagen suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.
Hagen was wearing his seatbelt. This accident happened around 7:47 am.
