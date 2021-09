ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County says it is having problems with its 911 system.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says 911 calls appear to be coming into the dispatch center through administration phone lines and not the ones intended for 911 calls.

Sheriff Freitag says people should still call 911 first in an emergency but if the call doesn’t go through, call 507-377-5200, extension 5.

Sheriff Freitag says service technicians are working on the problem.