Freeborn County receives disaster funding

ALBERT LEA, Minn- This year Minnesota has seen a wide range of weather from extreme cold to high winds. The extreme weather has brought some storms to the area causing thousands of dollars in damage.

In July Freeborn county wind storm that left most of the area without power. On Wednesday, October 9, Governor Tim Walz sent a letter authorizing the use of funds from the state Disaster Assistance Contingency Account to assist southern Minnesota counties in their efforts to recover from severe storm damage incurred this past summer. Jim Krueger is the CEO of Freeborn Mower Cooperative Services and says that this storm took a toll on his crews.

"In fact, this storm hit early on a Saturday morning the guys get out there overnight and now they are into Sunday it's not uncommon to work more than 24 straight hours," Krueger said.

Rich Hall is the Emergency Manager Director for Freeborn County he says it's important to seek those funds so the county co-op and the City of Albert Lea aren't left footing the bill. He says the state will cover 75 percent of the public infrastructure damage for the county co-op and the city. The counties impacted by the July storms were Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Le Sueur, Wabasha, and Winona counties.

“This has been a tough year for many Minnesotans who are working to rebuild and recover after significant storm damage,” said Governor Walz. “Our neighbors in Southern Minnesota were hit particularly hard by a series of severe storms that crushed public infrastructure and slowed local economies. That’s why we’re authorizing funds from our state’s disaster assistance account to offset the burden for Minnesotans while they work to make their communities whole again.”