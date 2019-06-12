Clear
Freeborn County meth sending California man to prison

Charles Huller (left) and Janet Lockwood Charles Huller (left) and Janet Lockwood

Caught with the drug in October 2018.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A second person is going to federal prison for getting caught with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in Freeborn County.

Charles Edward Huller III of San Diego, California, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release. Huller and Janet Elizabeth Lockwood of Albert Lea were arrested in October 2018 after a traffic stop on Interstate 35.

Law enforcement says it found 10 one-pound packages of meth in Huller and Lockwood’s vehicle. The duo both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to transporting the drug from California to the Twin Cities for distribution to other members of a drug ring.

Lockwood was sentenced in May to five years in federal prison.


