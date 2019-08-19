Clear

Freeborn County man to stand trial in North Iowa

Rodney Anderson Rodney Anderson

Accused of drug crimes after late-night traffic stop.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 1:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea man is pleading not guilty to drug and weapons charges in Worth County.

Rodney Lee Anderson, 55, was stopped a little before midnight on July 24 at the intersection of Highway 105 and Mallard Avenue. Authorities say a search of Anderson’s vehicle found methamphetamine, marijuana, and pipes used to smoke the drugs. Officers say a large knife was also located on Anderson.

His trial on possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon is now scheduled to begin on October 30.

