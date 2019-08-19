NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An Albert Lea man is pleading not guilty to drug and weapons charges in Worth County.
Rodney Lee Anderson, 55, was stopped a little before midnight on July 24 at the intersection of Highway 105 and Mallard Avenue. Authorities say a search of Anderson’s vehicle found methamphetamine, marijuana, and pipes used to smoke the drugs. Officers say a large knife was also located on Anderson.
His trial on possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon is now scheduled to begin on October 30.
Related Content
- Freeborn County man to stand trial in North Iowa
- Men accused in Freeborn County kidnapping to stand trial
- Accused bigamist to stand trial in Freeborn County
- North Iowa man accused of molesting girl to stand trial
- Freeborn County woman pleads guilty to stalking North Iowa man
- Emmons woman to stand trial for stalking in North Iowa
- Minnesota duo to stand trial for North Iowa hotel assault
- Iowa man injured in Freeborn County motorcycle crash
- Former North Iowa man sentenced for child porn in Freeborn County
- North Carolina man pleads guilty to Freeborn County sex crime
Scroll for more content...