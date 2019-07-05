Freeborn County man sentenced to jail for burglary and domestic abuse

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Geneva man is ordered to spend about six months in jail for burglary and domestic abuse.
Derek Allan Rothmeier, 23, was sentenced Friday to 180 days in the Freeborn County Jail, with credit for nine days already served, and 20 years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $300 fine.
Rothmeier was arrested in November 2018 after Albert Lea police say he entered an apartment in the 500 block of James Avenue and punched two women. Rothmeier pleaded guilty in April to 1st degree burglary and misdemeanor domestic abuse.
