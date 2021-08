WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa - A Freeborn County man was killed over the weekend during a motorcycle accident in Winnebago County.

The sheriff's office said it happened Saturday night near R-50 and 140th Ave. near the Iowa-Minnesota border.

The occupant, Joe Longe, 56, of Freeborn, was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Longe was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.