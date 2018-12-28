Clear
Freeborn County man found guilty of sexual conduct with a 4-year-old

Fortino Zarate Fortino Zarate

Case was heard by a judge instead of a jury.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 9:33 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is found guilty of 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment.

Fortino Zarate, 28 of Oakland, was arrested in September 2018 after he was accused of taking a four-year-old girl back to his home and pulling down her underwear. Zarate pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a jury trial. His case was instead heard by a judge.

After a three-day trial, the judge has now ruled Zarate is guilty of criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment, but found him not guilty to kidnapping and indecent exposure. Zarate’s sentencing is scheduled for March 18, 2018.

