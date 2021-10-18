Freeborn County man charged with 11 counts of child porn after more than 100,000 images found on computer

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A Freeborn County man is facing 11 charges connected to child porn after more than 100,000 images were found on a computer.

James Rambo, 38, of Alden, was arrested last week and is being held in the Freeborn County Jail.

Court documents state a search warrant was executed in June on the residence where Rambo lives.

On Aug, 9, information from the computers was turned over to a detective, who noted: "29 unique videos where the subjects

were infants or toddlers that appeared to be under 3 years old."