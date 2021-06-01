Freeborn County man arrested for sex abuse in 2019 arrested again, held on $600,000 bond

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A 41-year-old Albert Lea man is being held in the Freeborn County Jail on $600,000 bond for multiple felony sex abuse charges.

Vincente Martinez is being held on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, Martinez was living in a hotel when he told a women he would give her a ride home.

After having drinks, authorities said he sexaully assaulted the woman. She was later picked up and taken to the hospital.

Martinez was arrested in 2019 for criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. A resolution in that case has not been rendered.