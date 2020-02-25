Freeborn County man airlifted after truck hit by train near Albert Lea

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A man had to be airlifted after a vehicle was hit by a train Tuesday morning.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s said the Union Pacific train hit the Ram pickup at the railroad crossing at 120th St. near Highway 65.

The truck was driven by Gary Walstrom, who is a Freeborn County Resident, and was he taken to St. Marys Hospital by Mayo air ambulance.

“The train engineer told deputies they were northbound at about 35-40 mph when they were approaching 120 St. He said they sounded their whistle/horn and saw the pickup slow down to the point where they thought the pickup was going to stop, however, the pickup continued into the crossing.

“The train engine crashed (t-bone) in the passenger compartment of the passenger side of the pickup. The pickup was pushed about 60 to 75 feet before the train came to a stop and the pickup came to rest in the ditch on the west side of the tracks,” the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said.

The intersection is controlled with a yield sign for east/west vehicle traffic.

The crash happened at 9:54 a.m.