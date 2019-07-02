Clear

Freeborn County joins lawsuit against drug companies

Seek payment for costs of the opioid crisis.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 3:02 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County is joining a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over America’s opioid crisis.

The County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to instruct the Freeborn County Attorney to approve the filing of a complaint by the law firms of Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P. and Gustafson Gluek P.L.L.C.

The Freeborn County Attorney signed a retainer agreement with the law firms on December 28, 2017.. The agreement includes a contingency fee, which means any payment to the law firms will come from any amount gained by settlement, trial, or appeal.

County officials say they hope get paid for expenses resulting from opioid addiction and receive assistance in responding to the expected future need for services for those suffering due to opioid addiction.

Other Minnesota counties which have file this kind of complaints include Olmsted, Mower, Hennepin, Ramsey, St. Louis, Washington, Carlton, Morrison, and Douglas County.

