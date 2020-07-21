Freeborn County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Adult Detention Center says it’s had a prisoner test positive for coronavirus.

The person was transferred to the jail on July 15 from the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office in St. Paul. Freeborn County Administrator Thomas Jensen says it was noticed during the intake process the prison was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Jensen says the prisoner was immediately isolated and a positive test result came back on Saturday.

Jensen says Freeborn County is taking all possible precautions and measures to ensure the safety of all staff and detainees in the Detention Center.