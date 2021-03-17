Freeborn County ends state of emergency

Freeborn County, Minn. - One year ago today, Freeborn County declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night, the Board of Commissions decided to end it.

According to the Emergency Management Director, this means the county will return to its regular spending and ordering of products.

When the state of emergency was in place, Emergency Management Director of Freeborn County, Rich Hall, says it was easier for the county to purchase supplies needed for the pandemic, without going through extra hoops to acquire necessary masks and hand sanitizer, for example.

"We've had that in place for a year. We pretty much have everything procured or bought that we need to buy and so now we can return to normal spending," says Hall.

The county still falls under FEMA for the disaster and the state emergency declaration, so the county is not losing any state or federal money.

The next step is getting employees back in the office full-time.

The board will re-evaluate this in April.

The board also voted to open some county buildings with limited capacity.

The government center, human services, fairgrounds, and highway department have been closed for months.