Freeborn County delaying penalties on late property tax payments

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Board of Commissioner has approved a temporary break on penalties for late property tax payments.

Such payments for the first half of 2020 are due May 15 but the vote Tuesday morning means no penalties will be applied to late payments until July 15. The Board of Commissioners released a statement saying:

“Freeborn County recognizes not all individual and business property owners are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 in Freeborn County. Those who are able to make their first-half property tax payments by May 15th are encouraged to do so. All escrow and ACH payments previously set up by individual taxpayers, will be processed by the May 15th due date. Those who are experiencing hardship, the first half of the 2020 property taxes due May 15th will not accrue late payment penalties for payments, including partial payments, made between May 16th through July 15th. After July 15th, penalties will apply.”