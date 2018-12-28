Freeborn County crash injures one person

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck runs off the road in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:12 am Friday on westbound Interstate 90, just west of Interstate 35. Andrew Allen Bakke, 18 of Albert Lea, was taking the ramp from southbound I-35 to westbound I-90 when he lost control and went into the north drainage ditch.

Bakke was not hurt but a passenger, Madison Mari Martinez-Reyerson, 17 of Emmons, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The State Patrol says Bakke was wearing a seat belt and Martinez-Reyerson was not.

The road was snowy and icy at the time of this accident.