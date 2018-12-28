Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Freeborn County crash injures one person

Happened Friday morning in icy conditions.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Dec. 28, 2018 3:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck runs off the road in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:12 am Friday on westbound Interstate 90, just west of Interstate 35. Andrew Allen Bakke, 18 of Albert Lea, was taking the ramp from southbound I-35 to westbound I-90 when he lost control and went into the north drainage ditch.

Bakke was not hurt but a passenger, Madison Mari Martinez-Reyerson, 17 of Emmons, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

The State Patrol says Bakke was wearing a seat belt and Martinez-Reyerson was not.

The road was snowy and icy at the time of this accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Road conditions are improving but light snow chances linger
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local lottery winner

Image

Keeping roads clear of ice and snow

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Charles City staff discuss new city hall

Image

Byron fire causes water concerns

Image

Year in Review: Darkest days of 2018

Image

Free food at YMCA

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Isabella Basco with driving tips

Image

Preparing for Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Community Events