ALBERT LEA, Minn. – All Freeborn County buildings and facilities are being closed to the public until April 1.
The Freeborn County Government Center, Freeborn County Human Services and the Freeborn County Highway Department are included in this order. Normal county services and operations will continue to be provided to the community on the same schedule, through both phone and email. A list of county department contacts can be found here.
Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info
In addition, only “high priority” cases will be heard at the Freeborn County District Court until April 1. To find out if your case has been rescheduled to a future date, call 507-377-5157. People with court cases are advised of the following changes:
• If you are coming to the courthouse for a high priority case, you must enter through the law enforcement center parking lot entrance only.
• All parties will be escorted to and from the courtroom.
Related Content
- Freeborn County closing buildings to the public until April 1
- Freeborn County announces changes to public access
- Freeborn County Sheriff's Office seeks public response for body cameras
- Public hearing held on body cameras in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle crash in Freeborn County
- Freeborn County Relay for Life
- Freeborn County safe thieves sentenced
- Freeborn County debates ICE funding
- Freeborn County receives disaster funding