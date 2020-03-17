Clear
Freeborn County closing buildings to the public until April 1

Downtown Albert Lea. KIMT photo

Residents may contact county departments by phone or email.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 4:53 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – All Freeborn County buildings and facilities are being closed to the public until April 1.

The Freeborn County Government Center, Freeborn County Human Services and the Freeborn County Highway Department are included in this order. Normal county services and operations will continue to be provided to the community on the same schedule, through both phone and email. A list of county department contacts can be found here.

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

In addition, only “high priority” cases will be heard at the Freeborn County District Court until April 1. To find out if your case has been rescheduled to a future date, call 507-377-5157. People with court cases are advised of the following changes:

• If you are coming to the courthouse for a high priority case, you must enter through the law enforcement center parking lot entrance only.

• All parties will be escorted to and from the courtroom.

