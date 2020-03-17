Freeborn County closing buildings to the public until April 1

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – All Freeborn County buildings and facilities are being closed to the public until April 1.

The Freeborn County Government Center, Freeborn County Human Services and the Freeborn County Highway Department are included in this order. Normal county services and operations will continue to be provided to the community on the same schedule, through both phone and email. A list of county department contacts can be found here.

In addition, only “high priority” cases will be heard at the Freeborn County District Court until April 1. To find out if your case has been rescheduled to a future date, call 507-377-5157. People with court cases are advised of the following changes:

• If you are coming to the courthouse for a high priority case, you must enter through the law enforcement center parking lot entrance only.

• All parties will be escorted to and from the courtroom.