Freeborn County announces changes to public access

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County announced Monday steps it is taking to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

"For the health and safety of the public and the employees of Freeborn County, all public access to the following locations will be severely limited, effective immediately and at least until April 15th:

 Freeborn County Government Center

 Freeborn County Human Services

 Freeborn County Highway Department

Emergency services will not be interrupted. The 911 dispatch center will remain accessible in the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center," the county said.

Staff from the County will be working normal hours and available via phone and email. Access to all county buildings will be permitted on an appointment or urgent basis. Administration from County are considering are working on a plan as to how to conduct Board meetings.

Freeborn County Public Health highly encourages residents to limit exposure to the general community and remain home unless absolutely necessary. Access to all county building will continue on a limited basis.

County employees continue to meet frequently to develop and implement the local response plan for COVID 19 virus. The City/County Emergency Operations Center remains in operation. Freeborn County Emergency Management and Public Health, Albert Lea Public Safety, City and County Administration and ALMC staff are meeting daily as the pandemic evolves. The County-wide Emergency Preparedness Group is meeting weekly.

This situation is fluid. Residents are encouraged to check the social media and webpages of the City and county for updates.