Freeborn County announces 1st coronavirus death

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County announced Thursday it has its first death related to COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that we are reporting our first death of one of our Freeborn County residents. The reality of how serious this disease is shows how important it is to follow the recommendations of handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizer, social distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing face masks, especially when indoors and outdoors when you are not able to social distance, and stay home when you are sick,” said Sue Yost, Freeborn County Public Health Director.

The person in their 80s died in May of this year but is now classified as a death from Freeborn County, health officials said.

The county has 317 positive cases as of Thursday.