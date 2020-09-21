Freeborn County sunflower field aims to help people heal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bright, sunny yellow field of flowers in Freeborn County has been planted as a sign of hope.

Two cousins are hoping to help heal those that have lost a loved one. Johnny Olson is the owner of Fish Sunflowers.

Olson has planted hundreds of sunflowers that span two acres in the Albert Area.

His mission is to put smiles on people's faces while honoring their loved ones that have passed.

Olson says the community support is what keeps him going.

"It's been so powerful,” said Olson. “Over 10,000 emails. Over 5,000 posts, we've had over a quarter million views on our website and lots of personal stories from individuals that are truly hurting.”