Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - From sniffing out drugs, to catching a criminal, K9 officers are an important part of many law enforcement agencies.

On Thursday, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office Deputy Josh Partlow and his K9 partner Stalker put on a demonstration. Dennis Whelan took his great-grandson to the event.

"He wanted to see the dog," Whelan said.

"We're always training to make sure his skills are kept where they're supposed to be," said Deputy Partlow.

Deputy Partlow and Stalker recently completed their annual K9 trials. They finished 1st in the Suspect Search event, beating out 84 other teams.

"The Suspect Search event is where he has to locate the decoy who's hiding in 1 of 6 different boxes," said Deputy Partlow. "We trained hard and the hard work paid off."

It's not just about the work. Deputy Partlow and Stalker have a special bond.

"It's fun just bringing a partner to work with me everyday," he said.

Stalker is a 4 year old German Shepard. He's been with the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office for 3 of those years.

Deputy Partlow and Stalker will be doing another demonstration on Thursday, July 11th. It's at 10:00am at Academy Park in Albert Lea.