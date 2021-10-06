Results are in after Freeborn County Sheriff's anti-drug efforts at local festival venue

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. - Freeborn County Sheriff's personnel are cracking down on drug-related incidents and the results were encouraging following a music festival in Clarks Grove.

Last weekend, the arts festival had more than 3,000 people in attendance.

That well-attended festival was a music and arts event with global acts and world-renowned visual artists.

Following the festival, Freeborn County Sheriff's personnel made 3 arrests out of the 3,000 festival-goers who attended. All those arrests involved drugs.

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag says with thousands of people and fewer security and deputies on patrol, they are not going to catch everything.

“If someone is experiencing some problems or sees some things that may stem from the park or anywhere else, if it's a safety concern for the community or a crime in progress, of course, call us, and we'll come out and help,” Sheriff Freitag assures.

Park owner, Jay Sullivan says, “This kind of thing is anywhere and everywhere - it's disappointing to see drugs anywhere. We would love to have a festival with 3,000 people with zero problems, but that's just not realistic.”

The venue works closely with law enforcement and has medical staff on sight to keep people safe.

Sullivan hopes to shed light on some of the positive things that happen at Harmony Park.

"People who come here from all around have shared with me that this place and the community that surrounds this place, has literally saved their lives. Ex-drug addicts that otherwise would have died without this community's support here.”

Sheriff Freitag says there is no significant history of problems in surrounding areas involving drug-related incidents.

Harmony Park hosts everything from weddings to retreats. Owners are looking forward to adding even more diversity next year.