Freeborn County Sheriff Seeks Salary Increase

When Sheriff Freitag compared his salary to others in the district he is making a lower salary.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 6:15 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag is asking for a salary increase.

Sheriff Freitag currently makes $97,020 a year. When Sheriff Freitag compared his salary to others in the district he is making a lower salary. A fair salary for an area of his size is about $120,000 but he's asking for a slightly lower amount.

Freeborn County resident Milan Hart says he is in support of the raise.
The sheriff position, in my opinion, has one of the most stressful dangerous jobs of the elected officials," He is in charge of organization and he is in charge of a lot of guys."

He says Freitag works hard and deserves to make more for the duties he takes on every day.

Alden resident Radley Miller says both sides have a valid point. Miller property taxes increase 16 percent this year and he says this has left him with mix feelings when it comes to a pay increase.

“Sheriff Freitag has done a lot of great things for the county,” said Miller. “But then again the county is right. He was fully aware of what he was gonna be paid coming into the job. Taxpayers could use a little break.”

Miller says he will support whatever decision the court makes.

The potential pay raise is in the hands of the court. Freitag’s attorney and the attorney representing Freeborn Countys will submit a briefing to the court by June 6th.

