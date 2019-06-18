Freeborn County Sheriff remembers destructive tornado on 'apocalyptic night' nearly a decade ago

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - June 17, 2010, is a day Kurt Freitag will never forget.

"It was kind of like an apocalyptic night that took place in Freeborn County," Freitag said.

At the time, Freitag was a patrolman for the Freeborn County Sheriffs Office.

When he started his shift that day he didn't know he would be fighting mother nature. Right as his day ended, he was called to check out a house that had been damaged by severe weather, and that’s when he came across Peter and Charlene Deyle house.

Freitag says it was in pieces. At the time, Freitag didn't know he was in the center of the storm.

"I stopped because 300 feet in front of me there was this wall it was dark tan,” Freitag said. “Then it dawned on me that it was a big monster tornado."

His only shelter was his car in which he hunkered down in.

"I put on my brake to see what direction this tornado was gonna go,” Freitag said. “ I remember feeling the weight of my car just pulling up."

He says he never thought his near-death experience on the job would be with a tornado.

Just down the street, Dave Klatt was also preparing for the worse.

"I actually missed a baseball game that was in Rochester to stay home with my daughter,” Klatt said. “ I remember we were in the basement. At the time I was a fireman so I went out to look at the damage."

Klatt now works in insurance and says to this day he hasn't seen anything like the damage he saw in June of 2010. He added the recent severe storms seems like history could be repeating itself.