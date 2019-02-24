Freeborn County: Search and rescue operations resulting in dozens of rescues

Dozens of motorists have been rescued as search and rescue operations have been going on since Saturday night, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said.
“We are using our tracked ATV which has seating for five occupants. The Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Minnesota Army National Guard yesterday evening to assist us with motorist rescue operations and also sheltering stranded motorists at the Albert Lea armory. The National Guard also uses a tracked vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Freeborn County said it has rescued 25 motorists and the national guard has rescued 30 motorists.
