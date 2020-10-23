Freeborn County Public Health says negative COVID test not needed to return to work

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Freeborn County Public Health is trying to clear up any confusion on when employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 can return to work.

Public Health Director Sue Yost has sent a letter to business owners and managers about how the return-to-work standard has changed since earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. Yost writes that some non-health care businesses are still requiring workers who tested positive to have a negative test confirming they are no longer contagious.

Yost states that is no longer what is being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She says the current guidelines are:

- Someone who tests positive but never develops symptoms may leave isolation and stop other precautions after 10 days.

- People who test positive and develop symptoms should remain quarantined for at least 10 days and for at least 24 hours after their fever ends and symptoms improve.

- A new negative test is no longer necessary.

For more information on the subject, click here.