Freeborn County Fair returns for first time since 2019

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- After a one-year hiatus, the Freeborn County Fair is back. Attendees returned for another year of food, rides, music, and entertainment. Fair manager Mike Woitas is expecting a lot of people will come to the Freeborn County Fairgrounds for the event.

Woitas says about 1,000 carnival passes had been sold. He also says people want to get out and enjoy what the fair board describes as "the six best days of summer" after COVID-19 canceled it last year.

"I've been to some other county fairs that have opened up early on and they've had record attendance so we're hoping we have the same fortune."

Tickets for the Freeborn County Fair start at $10. Anyone interested in buying them can click here. Due to construction on the fairgrounds, attendees can park at Albert Lea High School and take a shuttle to it.