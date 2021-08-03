Freeborn County Fair offering free Covid-19 vaccinations

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The options are endless when you attend the Freeborn County Fair. From fried food, to animal exhibits, and now even free COVID-19 vaccines to those who want them.

For the first time ever, the Freeborn County Public Health Department will be offering vaccines to protect fairgoers from the Coronavirus.

"Freeborn County is in the substantial level for positive cases," explains Sue Yost, its director of public health. "According to CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health, when we're at a substantial level we should be masking when were indoors and so all the more reason to be able to get people vaccinated."

According to Yost, there is a limited supply of vaccines at the fair.

"We really have no idea how many people we will vaccinate. We do currently have 70 doses and if we need more, maybe we will be able to get some. We're hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible."

Fairgoer Roger Bjortomt already got his shot and believes everyone else should too.

"I've got mine and I'm not wearing a mask and feel pretty comfortable with that."

Fair board director Gordy Tonges thinks the fair is the perfect opportunity to get the vaccine.

"If people want to get vaccinated, it's a real good opportunity and easy to get."

The shots will be offered Tuesday-Saturday from 4:30-7:30pm inside the fair's GrandStand. No appointments are needed.