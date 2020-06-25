Clear

Freeborn County COVID-19 Relief Forgivable Loan deadline is Friday

Freeborn County, the City of Albert Lea, and the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency, as well as Farmers State Bank and Home Federal Savings Bank contributed to the fund for a total of $450,000 dollars.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 7:39 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A loan program intended to help Freeborn County businesses get back on their feet is nearing a deadline. The last date to apply for a Freeborn County COVID-19 Relief Forgivable Loan is Friday, June 26.

To be eligible, you must have no more than 25 employees as of March 1, 2020 that have been affected by stay at home orders. You must be able to show you lost at least 50% of revenue because of the pandemic. Preference will be given to businesses who did not receive federal or state relief funds, but if a business received some funding, but not enough to cover its needs, it is still highly encouraged to apply.

Loan amounts range from $3,000 to $20,000. As of Wednesday, more than 30 people have already applied, but ALEDA is expecting an influx of applicants on Thursday and Friday. People are encouraged to get their applications in as soon as possible to make sure everything is accounted for.

"We want to help service as many businesses as possible during this time and help them recover and continue to move on and continue to stay in our community and hopefully move past this and thrive," explains Phillip Johnson, executive director of ALEDA.

For every year the business stays in Freeborn County, 20% of the loan is forgiven. As long as they stay in the area for 5 years, the loans don't need to be paid off.

Click here to view more information and the loan application.

