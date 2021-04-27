Freeborn County to offer mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - What if COVID-19 vaccination clinics came to you?

Freeborn County is holding mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in an effort to use up any remaining doses of vaccine they have available.

As there are ten doses of the Moderna vaccine per vial, Freeborn County is offering this opportunity to groups of ten or more anywhere in Freeborn County, from church events to community events.

There has been much success with the mass vaccination clinics held on a weekly basis at the National Guard Armory.

Freeborn County Director of Public Health, Sue Yost, says they are now getting to the point where extra vaccines have started to roll over.

She thinks some people are simply unable to get to the location - or still hesitant to get the vaccine.

“We know that there's people out there that haven't been able to come to our vaccine clinics. So we're offering opportunities that we can go to them as much as possible,” Sue says. She adds,

“We just want to make people aware that all of the three vaccines that are available currently - are safe - and able to be used.”

Yost says getting the vaccine will bring more opportunities to travel, and less time for quarantine.

“We can develop that herd immunity - the quicker we can get back to normal. So it's really important as many people get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can try to get back to our normal lives,” says Yost.

Freeborn County will begin these mobile clinics after Wednesday’s clinic from 11 am to 5 pm.

If you have any questions regarding these mobile vaccine clinics, you are urged to reach out to Freeborn County Public Health at (507) 377-5100 or visit their website http://www.co.freeborn.mn.us/.