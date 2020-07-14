Freeborn County 4H clubs go virtual to stay connected

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - 4H clubs are getting creative to stay connected, by going virtual.

While some groups under 25 people can safely meet in person and follow state and University of Minnesota guidelines, bigger clubs must turn to their phones and computers. Even if families don't have access to a computer and web cam, they can still call in on a phone line to participate.

Freeborn County 4H clubs continued to stay social with their peers, work on skills, and learn new things through virtual overnight camp, a supper club, and will soon be starting a grill club. Members learned by making recipes at home with their families, hearing presentations from local people working in the food industry, and will soon learn grilling safety.

"We know that families are trying very hard to maintain their day-to-day as well as try to take advantages to keep young people in their homes engaged and not bored and keep that educational value there and keep learning fun," says Amy Wadding, University of Minnesota Extension educator.

Despite cancelled county fairs, which are often the highlight of the year for many 4H members, Freeborn County 4H is tentatively planning some showcases in August, depending on what state guidelines are at that time.