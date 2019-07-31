Freeborn County utilize Code Red app

ALBERT LEA, Minn- Last year at the Freeborn County Fair there was a report of an attempted abduction of a twelve-year-old girl. This year the Freeborn County Sheriffs Office is keeping this report in mind when it comes to safety.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says they have added a new resource to their tool belt. It’s an app called Code Red Mobile Alert and will send people an alert in an emergency.

Vicki Legried has been visiting the fair since she was a kid and says times have changed. This year she brought her granddaughters. She says she knows she can't keep up with them so she made sure to give them a talk on safety and security before heading out to the grounds.

"We explained to them that last year there was an attempted abduction,” Legried said. “We explained that you can't be alone. you have to have at least one or two of your friends with you at all times."

The app is free and can be downloaded onto your phone. Mot only will it give you updates on the fair but it will give you weather updates too.