ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A Freeborn County traffic stop netted a major drug bust along with a seizure of more than $14,000 in cash.

Emmanuel Wal, 27, of Albert Lea, is facing a litany of drug crimes after he was pulled over Friday night.

Inside the car, 2.3 pounds of marijuana, 28 Oxycodone pills, 44 MDMA pills and13 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms were found.

There was also $14,521.90 in cash found in the vehicle.

Wal is facing felony drug possession and sales charges.