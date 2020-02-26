Freeborn Co. man involved in truck-train crash in fair condition

A man who was airlifted after a vehicle was hit by a train Tuesday morning is in fair condition.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s said the Union Pacific train hit the Ram pickup at the railroad crossing at 120th St. near Highway 65.
The truck was driven by Gary Walstrom, who is a Freeborn County Resident. Mayo Clinic said Wednesday morning that Walstrom is in fair condition.
