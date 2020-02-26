Clear

Freeborn Co. man involved in truck-train crash in fair condition

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s said the Union Pacific train hit the Ram pickup at the railroad crossing at 120th St. near Highway 65.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 9:59 AM

A man who was airlifted after a vehicle was hit by a train Tuesday morning is in fair condition.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s said the Union Pacific train hit the Ram pickup at the railroad crossing at 120th St. near Highway 65.

The truck was driven by Gary Walstrom, who is a Freeborn County Resident. Mayo Clinic said Wednesday morning that Walstrom is in fair condition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Below average to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Over 1,200 shirts sold for officer Matson

Image

Reducing deadly force encounters

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

2nd shooting in as many days in Mason City

Image

GMLOS wrestling preps for state wrestling tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Electric powered bus

Image

Minnesota's precinct caucuses

Image

Clay model for Marion Ross

Image

Second shooting in two days

Community Events