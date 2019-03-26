Clear
Freeborn Co. man facing felony criminal sexual conduct charge

Kenaniah Handlee-Davis

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 10:35 AM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 10:38 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - An Albert Lea man is facing a felony criminal sexual conduct charge after authorities say he had sex with woman who was passed out.
Kenaniah Handlee-Davis, 22, is being held in the Freeborn County Jail in relation to an alleged incident March 15.
Authorities say a woman had passed out after drinking and Handlee-Davis was witnessed having sex with the victim before a witness saw what was happening and poured water on the defendant and the victim.
“Victim started screaming and was hysterical because she did now know what was going on,” the criminal complaint states.
The maximum sentence for second-degree criminal sexual conduct is 25 years in prison.

