Freeborn Co. man arrested for fleeing deputies, breaking into Worth Co. residences while on the run

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - What began as a vehicle fleeing deputies before it spun out resulted in a lengthy search where two people ended up in custody.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle early Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Wheelerwood Ave. The vehicle spun out and entered the ditch.

At that point, the two occupants, Calvin Myhre, 24, of Glenville, and Theresa Book, 35, ran from the scene.

Book stopped and was taken into custody while a search for Myhre began.

A lengthy foot track was conducted and followed through fields to a residence in the 600 block of Silver Lake Rd.

Residents said they were startled when they found Myhre in their home. A short time later, a 911 call was received about an intruder in a shed in the 4900 block of Wheelerwood Ave.

At the scene where the incident began, methamphetamine was located.

Myhre is facing two counts of felony burglary, felony drug possession and multiple driving charges. He is being held on $15,300.

Book had valid warrants and is now facing felony drug charge and is being held on $5,500.