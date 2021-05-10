Freeborn Co. Fair to go on this summer without restrictions

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Things will be back to normal this summer in Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Fair announced Monday that this year's fair will proceed without limitations from Aug. 3-8.

"On May 6, 2021, Governor Walz reduced several COVID restrictions including ending the masking requirements no later than July 1, 2021. County staff immediately began conversations with the Fair Board and are very pleased to announce that the 2021 Freeborn County fair will proceed as previously planned!!!" the fair said in a press release.