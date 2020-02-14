Clear
Free weddings happening in Olmsted County for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day! And for some, it's in the Olmsted County Courthouse.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 8:24 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Valentine's Day is a day filled with love and happiness and Olmsted County judges are making sure that comes true for some local couples.

21 couples will be hearing wedding bells today at the court house for free! This is the first year they will be performing ceremonies for free on Valentine's Day. Families are invited to attend, but if a couple needs witnesses, courthouse staff is happily volunteering to be witnesses.

Court Administrator, Ann Basta, said everyone is excited to share these happy moments at the courthouse. "It's really just to be able to enjoy that moment with them is the best part of it," explained Basta. "Where you get to see somebody start out in that new commitment and how excited they are. Everybody's wedding is always a little different - some people like the big weddings, some people really like the small courthouse idea. To be able to do this in an event where all of them get to celebrate it together and enjoy it is just gonna be such a pleasure."

Basta continued to say she's looking forward to having a change of pace in the court room while helping out others. "Of course when you work here at a courthouse, we don't always get to deal with the best things," said Basta. "Usually you're here because something bad happened, you might be paying a traffic ticket, something like that. The most fun things we get to do are adoptions, those type of things. So it's such a great time for us to get to enjoy something celebratory in a wedding and so forth."

Basta said couples filled up all their spots right away, so unfortunately no new couples can come down to get married, but she's hoping they turn this into an annual event.

${item.thumbnail.title}

