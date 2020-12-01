Free virtual fitness classes through OMC's Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With gyms closed, fitness fanatics are trying to find alternatives to working out.

Don't worry!

We can still get a daily workout in at home with a virtual trainer through Olmsted Medical Center's Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance.

Monday through Thursday the workouts live on their Facebook page at 5:30 a.m.

Yoga is live on the page at 12:15 p.m. every Friday.

If you have equipment at home, you can incorporate what you have, but you do not need any equipment to get these workouts in.

"We are very much pro-mental health benefits of exercise. So being able to boost people's self-esteem during this time to kind of pull them out of that COVID fatigue that everyone is feeling right now. Help them deal with stress more, better sleep, more energy, and just building resilience through all of this," says Becky Odegarden, Assistance Sports Performance Coach at Olmsted Medical Center Sports Medicine and Athletic Performance.

Odegarden tells KIMT News 3 this has been a tough time for everyone and they want to be a healthy alternative and outlet for people who are feeling blue from COVID-19.