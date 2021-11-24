ElCOR Construction gives away free turkeys

ROCHESTER, Minn.- ELCOR Construction partnered with Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe to give away 75 turkeys to community members on Tuesday.

The construction company's supply of Thanksgiving turkeys was depleted in nine minutes.

Vehicles wrapped around the parking lot outside a south Rochester TJ Maxx, with some people waiting as long as an hour to get their hands on popular Thanksgiving food.

ELCOR Project Manager Jared Penz said this is the second year the company and meat provider have joined forces to give away turkeys.

"We did it last year as well. We gave away 75 turkeys last year and we are doing the same thing this year. It was something that we got together as a crew and just trying to help out and try to give back to the community. We have been in business for 35 years, so we try to do something different every year but I think this might have to be a yearly deal," Penz said.

Penz said he expects to bring more turkeys for next years giveaway.