Free training program in Construction field

AUSTIN, Minn.- The land of a thousand lakes is not just known for it’s lakes. It’s also known for its two seasons, construction and winter season.

We’re now in the construction off-season, organizations like Workforce Development Inc are pushing to fill the growing need for more skilled workers.

“People need to know that these jobs have great benefits and pay very well,” said Michael Postma.

He works at Workforce Development in recruiting employees for a variety of career fields.

He tells KIMT that it’s harder to find people to fill construction jobs, mainly from students are choosing a four-year college over trade school.

“They are for some folks who maybe don't want to go to college and get that four year degree spend that time and that money. these are really good jobs that are in our communities right now that we're looking to fill,” He adds.\

Postma is now organizing a free training program to help potential workers gain the skills they need to succeed in construction.

It’s a free, short-term, hands-on four week training course.

It begins January 22, 2019.

The days of training will be Monday-Friday 7AM-3:30PM.

If you would like to attend call (507)-512-0494 or visit your local Workforce office.

To find your local office, Click Here.