Free swimming lessons offered in some north Iowa, southern Minnesota locations to combat drowning

MASON CITY, Iowa - Kids are out of school for the summer and that means it's time to hit the pool or nearby pond. But there’s a startling statistic from poolsafety.gov, on average 356 children die each year from drowning.

That's why the Mason City YMCA is offering free swimming lessons, to get more kids in the pool learning techniques that could save their lives.

Free lessons run through the end of this week for kids ages 5 to 12. These kids will learn basic skills that could save their life like floating and treading water.

Karel Thone brought her three grandkids on Tuesday.

“Behind my house is a waterway, Chelsea Creek, and I would always say that they would decide to go jump in the water by themselves, so at least with lessons they could save themselves,” says Thone.

Thanks to a grant, the Austin YMCA is also offering free swimming lessons for anyone who receives any type of government assistance, just stop in to apply.