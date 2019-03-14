Clear
Freeborn County drivers advised to stay off gravel roads

Free sandbags also available to county residents.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 11:49 AM
Updated: Mar. 14, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is advising limited travel on county gravel roads.

Crews from the County Highway Department have been out assessing conditions and found places that were difficult to impassable with two-wheel drive vehicles.  Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes until road conditions improve.

Free sandbags and sand are also available to Freeborn County residents facing flooding.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management says they can be picked up at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels, transportation, and to use the Bridge Street entrance to the fairgrounds.

When the waters recede, individuals will be responsible for appropriate disposal of sand and sandbags.

Anyone who needs more than 100 bags may contact Freeborn County Emergency Management at 507-377-5221 or email Rich.Hall@co.freeborn.mn.us.

