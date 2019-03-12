Free sandbags available in Waseca County

WASECA, Minn. – Free sandbags are now available to Waseca County residents worried about flooding.
Sand and bags will be available at the Temporary Solid Waste and Recycling site at the Waseca County Fairgrounds. County residents will need to bring their own shovels, fill their own bags, and transport them from the site. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 am to 3:30 pm, and Saturday, 7 am to noon.
People are asked to use the 3rd Street NE entrance to the fairgrounds.
If you need more than 100 sandbags or need sand delivered to you, contact Waseca County Emergency Management at 507-835-0690 or email e.m@co.waseca.mn.us.
