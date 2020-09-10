Free saliva COVID-19 tests are available for Minnesota education and child care workers

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Teachers in Minnesota can get a covid-19 saliva test for free this fall.

The Minnesota Department of Health has 250,000 saliva tests available for education and child care workers if they're showing symptoms or want to have a test available on hand in the future. If a teacher is feeling a little under the weather and think they need to be tested for COVID-19, they can now do it from the comfort of their own home while talking to a health care provider through the computer.

The free tests are limited to one per person and are covered through insurance and federal funding. What happens is the person taking the test will receive a unique code from the school district to order a test. It'll come through mail, you spit into a tube while video chatting with a health care worker, then mail it back. The superintendent of Chatfield Public Schools, Edward Harris, said he's pleased with the initiative. "I've been very, very impressed with the efforts of the Department of Ed and the Department of Health in trying to give school districts' staff and administration enough guidance to make proper plans and proper safety precautions," explained Harris. "I think this is just one of those things they felt was a good component of that."

Harris said this will allow education staff to take extra safety precautions while feeling comfortable doing so. "You know, the challenges we have with COVID-19 and operating school districts are deep," said Harris. "I think they felt that maybe one more tool in the tool box to kind of help mitigate and suppress the spread of the virus."

The free saliva testing at home is only available for education staff and child care workers, students will not be able to get tested. The unique codes that come along with it will expire December 30th, so make sure you order one before then.