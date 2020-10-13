Free parking program increases business in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A free parking program is benefiting businesses and customer alike in Rochester.

The process if fairly simple. Customers can shop or eat at a local spot and once they’re finished they’ll receive a pre-paid parking voucher that can be used at any of the 6 municipal ramps downtown.

The program is being funded through CAREs Act funding and runs through the month of October. It’s a three hour time limit for the voucher.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says the program is aimed at increasing economic activity for small businesses and encourage customers to spend money locally.

Katie Adelman with the RDA explained, “Businesses are really appreciating these free vouchers. It's a way they can forge customer relations with some of the people who have been long term residents of Rochester and maybe parking has been an issue for them and now they get to explore downtown Rochester because it's free now.”

The RDA is considering continuing the free parking voucher program during the winter shopping season if all goes well through October 31st.

You can find a list of downtown busiensses with parking vouchers and full program details by clicking here.